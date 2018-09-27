One Arrested In Findlay Drug Bust

09/27/18 – 4:36 P.M.

One person is in jail following a drug bust in Findlay early Thursday morning. The Hancock County METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 508 W, Trenton Avenue Lot 34 at around 5:30 a.m.

During the search, they found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, meth, and marijuana. They also found cash, drug paraphernalia, and items indicative of drug trafficking. The arrested 52-year-old Darin Wyse on possession charges.

More charges are pending as the investigation continues.