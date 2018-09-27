“Garlock’s Big Deal” Looking To Raise Money For Local Charities In The Memory Of Todd Garlock

09/27/18 – 4:12 P.M.

There is an event coming up this weekend to honor the life of a Findlay resident. Findlay City Councilman and Findlay Rotarian John Harrington said that “Garlock’s Big Deal” will celebrate Todd Garlock.

Todd Garlock

Garlock was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia and was hospitalized until he passed away. He had received over 1,000 get well cards leading nurses to call him a “big deal”. He was a regular volunteer for several local charities and served on several boards.

The event will be on East Crawford Street this Saturday with the gates opening at 4 p.m. There will be live music, food, libations, and auctions. Admission is $5 and all of the proceeds will be split between the Findlay Rotary Club, Hancock Home Builders, Black Swamp Bucks Unlimited, and Habitat for Humanity.