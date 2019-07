07/08/19 – 6:53 A.M.

The University of Findlay is offering a program at their Newhard Planetarium today. “Constellation Stories from Around the World” will be presented today from 2 – 3 p.m. in partnership with The Findlay Hancock County Public Library. This is being done as part of the library’s 2019 SummerREAD program, “A Universe of Stories.”

The program requires no registration for grades 4 and up.