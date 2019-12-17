Volunteers Crucial To Success Of Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is going strong, and it couldn’t happen without all the people who volunteer their time.

Outside a store in Findlay we came across 8-year-old Sophee, who was ringing the bell with her mom Katie.

“She wanted to come out with me so we could spread some holiday cheer,” Katie said.

She says the duo got a very nice compliment from one shopper.

“They told us that we were some of the happiest people they’ve ever seen ringing the bell, so we’re just trying to enjoy ourselves.”

Sophee gave a very grown-up answer when asked what she was looking forward to the most about Christmas, saying “spending time with my family”.

The Salvation Army’s red kettles will be out through Christmas Eve.