Voting Rights Expert Spoke At The University Of Findlay

09/17/18 – 9:21 P.M.

The University of Findlay featured an expert on voting rights for a free presentation. Mike Brickner from All Voting is Local said that Americans should be aware of their rights.

He said that his organization works to make sure people know what they can do and where they can go.

Brickner added that another major barrier is the system.

Brickner said that this can be fixed by making the polls easier to work through. He explained that when polls are poorly staffed or volunteers aren’t trained, it causes lines and confusion. He said that they are working to recruit volunteers like high school students to work the polls to make voting easy.