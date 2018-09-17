Local Agencies Prepping The Elderly For Disasters Through Local Presentation

09/17/18 – 6:20 P.m.

It’s National Preparedness Month and local organizations want to help the elderly prepare for emergencies. The North Central Ohio Chapter of the Red Cross, Area Agency on Aging 3, and the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency are teaming up. They will present a free disaster preparedness training for older adults. The presentation will be based around getting a kit ready, making a plan, and being informed. Attendees will get a Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Backpack holding the basic supplies for a home emergency kit.

The training is only available to people over 50 and will be at 1 p.m. on September 28th at 50 North. Only the first 50 people to sign up will get into the event.

To learn more or to sign up, you can call the Area Agency on Aging at 800-653-7723.