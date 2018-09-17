Boil Advisory In Place For Several Findlay Streets

09/17/18 – 6:08 P.M.

The City of Findlay has issued a boil water advisory for several streets. The Water Department issued the advisory for the 1000 – 1100 blocks of South Blanchard Street. The advisory also affects the 500 and 600 blocks of Second Street, and the 900, 1000, and 1100 blocks of park street.

The advisory is due to water main repair work on South Blanchard and Second Streets. If you live in the affected areas then boil your water for at least a minute before using it.