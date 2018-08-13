West Nile-Carrying Mosquitoes Found In Hancock County

08/13/18 – 6:37 P.M.

There were more West Nile-infected mosquitoes found in Hancock County. Hancock Public Health says that the Ohio Department of Health collected and tested the mosquitoes between July 26 and August 2 as part of a countywide program. So far there have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported in the county. Health officials are increasing efforts to control the adult mosquitoes in targeted locations.

You can help by removing any standing water from around your home and property. You can limit your risk as well by limiting your activities outside during dusk and dawn. You can also usean insect repellent containing DEET.