Youth Projects Are Getting Set Up At The Hancock County Fair

08/13/18 – 6:14 P.M.

The Hancock County Fair is coming up at the end of the month and the OSU Extension is getting things ready. Extension Educator Cassie Anderson said that you should check out all of the youth projects.

{Cassie Anderson

She said that there will also be other youth projects around the fair.

Cassie Anderson

Anderson added that there is a ton of work put into the projects both before and during the fair. The fair this year will start on August 29 and last until September 3.