Wharton Man Sentenced For OVI Related Charged In Arlington

[WFIN] – A Wharton man has been sentenced on three felony charges and a misdemeanor OVI charge by Hancock County Judge Reginald Routson.

The Courier reports that 43-year-old Jeremy Saldana will serve 18 months in prison, with credit for 116 days served. The paper also says that he will have to pay over $6,100 in restitution to the woman whose car he hit.

He was charged for an incident in Arlington when he struck a parked car while driving drunk.

