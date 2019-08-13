Two Trains Collide And Derail In Wyandot County

Two trains collided in Wyandot County, derailing upwards of 20 freight cars and sending two crew members to a hospital.

The Blade is reporting the crash between two CSX trains happened at around 5:20 Monday morning, north of Carey.

The paper is reporting the crash occurred at a location where two tracks on the rail line converge into one track.

The Wyandot County Sheriffs Office said that one of the trains had run past the waiting point and struck cars from another train.

The train cars were carrying mostly fracking sand, and one had trash that was going to a landfill.

Diesel fuel from the derailed locomotive spilled as well.

The crash is under investigation.