Wind Advisory Issued For Gusts Up To 50 Miles Per Hour

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Hancock County and surrounding counties.

The advisory will go from 5 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says winds will be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Unsecured objects will be blown around and tree limbs could also come down, resulting in a few power outages.

People should use caution driving, especially in a high profile vehicle.

The City of Findlay says its Trick Or Treat is still on for Thursday night.

Also, the Findlay Police Department will be passing out candy at five Elementary Schools Thursday night.

The following schools have been selected this year by Findlay City Schools: Bigelow Hill, Jefferson, Jacobs, Northview and Whittier.

Police will hand out the candy from 6:30 to 8, or whenever it runs out, whichever one comes first.

The candy was provided by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 20.