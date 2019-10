The Findlay Police Department will be passing out candy at five Elementary Schools tonight.

The following schools have been selected this year by Findlay City Schools: Bigelow Hill, Jefferson, Jacobs, Northview and Whittier.

Police will hand out the candy from 6:30 to 8, or whenever it runs out, whichever one comes first.

The candy was provided by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 20.