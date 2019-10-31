Howl-O-Ween Event A Big Hit With Dogs And Their Owners

The Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County held a fun event for dogs and their owners called Howl-O-Ween.

Owners dressed their dogs up like everything from Superman to a pumpkin to even a UPS delivery man.

The dogs got to walk around the room and enjoy special treats at various stations.

“Well, the dogs don’t get to go Trick Or Treating so we thought, why not do this for them,” said Natalie Reffitt with the Humane Society.

She said the event was also a way to say thanks to the community for always supporting them.

There were also costume contests during the event.

Braxton, who was a UPS delivery guy, won the dog costume contest while a girl and her dog dressed as Beauty and the Beast won the duo contest.