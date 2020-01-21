Woman Injured In House Fire In Findlay
A woman suffered some burns when a fire started in her Findlay home on Monday.
Firefighters responded to 735 Frazer Street at around 9:45 Monday morning on the report of a fire.
The fire department quickly put out the kitchen fire and prevented it from spreading.
A woman in the house suffered some superficial burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
See video from the scene below.
