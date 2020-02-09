Woman Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash In Findlay

A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Findlay.

The crash happened at Lakeview Parkway and County Road 236 at around 8:30 Saturday night.

The Findlay Police Department says Beverly Yammine, 83, of Findlay, was driving west on Lakeview Parkway when she didn’t yield at the stop sign at County Road 236.

Yammine’s SUV was struck on the passenger side by a car going south on County Road 236 being driven by Dylan Vanderpool, 21, of Mt. Blanchard.

Yammine was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a possible neck injury.

She was cited for running the stop sign.

Both vehicles had to be towed.