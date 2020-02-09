Cancer Patient Services Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser

Tons of tasty chili was consumed and a lot of money raised for a great cause at the annual Cancer Patient Services Chili Cook-Off at the University of Findlay.

Elliot Shaffer’s son, Atlas, had a tumor removed from his liver in October of 2018 when he was only 6 months old.

Elliot tells WFIN News that when they began their journey everyone told them that Cancer Patient Services would be one of the greatest resources available to them in Hancock County.

“And they were. Having that support system that Cancer Patient Services provides is essential, because you can’t get through cancer alone.”

He says Atlas (pictured below on his dad’s shoulders) still has a long road ahead, but he is cancer-free now.

As for the competition, Brit, with Team LaRiche says it would’ve been nice to win, but they still had a great time helping out such a great cause.

“Most importantly we’re just raising money for Cancer Patient Services because that’s what’s important to us.”

Brit herself is a cancer survivor. She beat stage 4 lymphoma, and has been cancer-free for five years now.

The winner in the People’s Choice category for best chili was Hufford Funeral Home.

The winner in the Celebrity Judges category was Hancock Federal Credit Union.

The winner of Best Decorated Booth was Blanchard Valley Center.