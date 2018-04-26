Wood County Crash Injures Three, Damages Church

4/26/18 – 9:03 A.M.

A collision between a pickup truck and a semi in Wood County this morning sent three people to the hospital and damaged a church. Media partner WTOL 11 reports the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 6 and State Route 235 near Weston around 6:40 a.m.

Police say the driver of the pickup didn’t stop at the intersection and hit the semi. The impact of the crash sent the semi into the side of Antioch Church.

A medical helicopter took the driver of the pickup to the hospital. A ground ambulance took two people in the commercial truck to the hospital as well.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours.

MORE: WTOL-11