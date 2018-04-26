Pokemon GO Players Damage Maple Grove Cemetery

04/26/18 – 1:15 P.M.

Pokemon GO has made local headlines again, this time for causing damage in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay. Public Works Superintendent Matt Stoffel said a group was driving past one another to play the game and caused some damage.

Matt Stoffel

Stoffel said that the group admitted the damage adding that they didn’t mean any harm. He said that the group has offered to repair it but he declined.

The group was driving around the cemetery playing the game after the heavy rains two weeks ago.