Workforce Discussion To Be Hosted At The University Of Findlay

The University of Findlay will be hosting a public breakfast to discuss the ongoing workforce development needs next week.

The program is called Hancock County Educational Collaborative: Were All In This Together and will feature a panel discussion with education leaders.

Hancock County economic development representatives report that the county has open positions of all types but aren’t getting filled.

The event will be at the Winebrenner Building’s TLB Auditorium from 7:30 to 9 am on Monday.

The breakfast costs $12 and you can reserve a seat and find more information here.