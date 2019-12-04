Community Events for Wednesday, December 4

Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale Today & Tomorrow, 10am-2pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association. Crafts, baked goods, more. Lunch available 11am-1pm.

(419-523-5593)

The Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association will hold its quarterly meeting and luncheon Tomorrow, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia. All veterans, family & friends are welcome.

(419-435-3588 or 419-427-1000)

“The Light of Christmas” Live Nativity at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St) on Friday & Saturday, 6-9pm. Crafts, food, more. Free. ($22 to Adopt-a-Tree for the display, to be donated to families in need after the event.)

(419-722-1683)

Christmas in the Village on Saturday, 3-7pm in Mt. Blanchard. Live nativity, visits with Santa, games & activities, wagon rides, food, parade, music, silent auction, more.

(No contact number)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday at Southside Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, Music 6-8pm featuring Homelighters Quartet and Jericho Road.

(419-934-5456)

The Tiffin Historic Trust annual Holiday House Tour on Sunday, 1-5pm, features seven historic homes in the city. Cost $10, tickets in advance or the day of the tour at the Grammes-Brown House (Jefferson St). Proceeds benefit Tiffin historic preservation projects.

(419-618-0698)

Bluffton University’s 124th performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be Sunday, 4pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free, tickets required. For info: tickets.bluffton.edu

(No contact number)

Volunteers are needed for Wreaths Across America to help place wreaths at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, December 14, 10am. Call to donate or volunteer.

(567-208-8848)

4th annual New Year’s Eve Dance on Tuesday, December 31 at the New Riegel American Legion. Live music, food, more. Cost $20 in advance or at the door.

(419-595-2528 or 419-934-0099)