Write-In Candidates Seek 3rd Ward Council Seat In Findlay

2/27/19 – 5:05 A.M.

Residents in Findlay’s 3rd Ward will have two write-in candidates to choose between when they vote for a city council representative in May. No one had filed to run in the ward before the February 6th filing deadline. That prompted 65-year-old Melissa Humphress and 57-year-old Beth Warnecke to both fileas write-in candidates before Monday’s write-in deadline.

Incumbent 3rd Ward Councilwoman Dina Ostrander is not running for re-election.

