2/27/19 – 5:12 A.M.

ODOT has repair work planned on I-75 in Bluffton this week. The agency says they’ll reduce the southbound side of the interstate near the State Route 103 interchange to one lane for guardrail repairs today.

On Friday, crews will restrict the northbound side of 75 in the same area to one lane for guardrail repair as well. They’ll also close the entrance ramp from State Route 103 to northbound I-75 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.