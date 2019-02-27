Putnam County Board Of Elections Talks About New Voting Machines

2/27/19 – 5:19 A.M.

The Putnam County Board of Elections is considering new voting machines. WLIO-TV reports the board talked about using state grants to upgrade their equipment. Putnam County Commissioner Vince Schroeder says they haven’t had any issues with accuracy with their current machines but they need to stay up to date. He also told the TV station that in a couple of years they might not be able to get parts for their current machines.

The county commissioners will discuss the request from the Board of Elections at a later date.

