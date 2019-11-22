Community Events for Friday, November 22

The Village of Mt. Blanchard Beautification Committee is selling Amish Pies for Thanksgiving – Pumpkin, apple and a large number of other varieties are available. Cost $9.99, Today is the deadline to order.

(419-306-3073)

2nd annual Community Food Drive Tomorrow, 3-9pm at Venue 18, Fostoria. $10 donation at the door or $5 + 5 non-perishable food items. Sponsored by the Outlaws Motorcycle Club of Findlay, proceeds benefit City Mission.

(No contact number)

Free Community Holiday Meal Tomorrow, 5-7pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Turkey with all the trimmings, with live music by David Wells following. Offering taken to benefit anti-bullying programs.

(No contact number)

Holiday Collage Concert on Sunday, 2:30pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Featuring Bluffton’s Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band, University Chorale and Camerata Singers. Free.

(No contact number)

3rd annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, November 28, 11am-3pm at the Hurricane Pub, Mt. Blanchard. Everyone welcome, reservations requested for groups of 8+. Free.

(No contact number)

“The Light of Christmas” Live Nativity at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St) on Friday & Saturday, December 6-7, 6-9pm. Crafts, food, more. Free. ($22 to Adopt-a-Tree for the display, to be donated to families in need after the event.)

(419-722-1683)

Christmas in the Village on Saturday, December 7, 3-7pm in Mt. Blanchard. Live nativity, visits with Santa, games & activities, wagon rides, food, parade, music, silent auction, more.

(No contact number)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday, December 7 at Southside Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, Music 6-8pm featuring Homelighters Quartet and Jericho Road.

(419-934-5456)