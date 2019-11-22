Ohio Lawmaker Proposing Eight-Year Driver Licenses

An Ohio lawmaker is proposing a measure that would allow drivers to renew their license every eight years.

Currently Ohioans are required to renew every four years.

State Representative Derek Merrin says the legislation would save time and lead to shorter lines at the BMV.

The eight-year license would not, however, save money, as the cost would be twice that of a four-year license.

Merrin said that other states have not reported issues with eight-year licenses impacting authorities’ ability to identify people, based on their license.

Twenty-four states currently offer the eight-year option.