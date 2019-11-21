Area Teams Have Playoff Games This Weekend

There are several high school football playoff games happening this weekend.

Carey is going up against East Knox Friday at 7 pm in the OHSAA Division VI tournament at the Marion Harding Football Stadium in Marion, Ohio.

Leipsic is facing Patrick Henry in the Division VIII game this Saturday in Defiance. This game will be broadcasted live on WKXA starting at 6:40 pm.

Ottawa-Glandorf will also be playing on Saturday. They face Clyde High School in the Division IV OHSAA Playoffs at Donnell Stadium in Findlay starting at 7 pm. This game will be broadcasted on 106.3 The Fox