The Community Foundation Awards Grants To Local Organizations

The Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation has awarded over $534,000 in grant money.

The Board of Trustees approved 10 responsive grants totaling $147,482 to nonprofit organizations to meet community needs.

They also approved one $3,000 presidents discretionary grant for The Community Foundation’s marketing department and 21 donor-advised fund grants to 18 organizations totaling $384,250.

The responsive grants are as follows:

Childrens Mentoring Connection was awarded $5,249 for mentoring support for local youth

The Community Foundations Program Department was awarded $21,250 for the 2020 Community Conversations Program.

The Community Foundations Scholarship Department was awarded up to $2,500 for the

creation of an emergency scholarship program for local students in need.

The Community Foundation was awarded $17,874 for the debt service for The Family

Center.

Hancock County Parks District was awarded $9,831 for adaptive playground equipment.

Hancock Regional Planning Commission was awarded $35,000 for a study of housing in Hancock County to support the collective impact work of the housing coalition.

Hancock Public Health was awarded $32,000 for the Balance My Day nutrition program for with the city and county schools.

NAMI Hancock County was awarded $3,590 for mental health support services for

residents of Hancock County.

Village of Mt. Blanchard was awarded $188 for a youth fishing/hunting program based on the Heart & Soul action plan.

YMCA of Findlay was awarded $20,000 for the new Y on the Fly program in partnership with the City of Findlay, Hancock Leadership and Hancock Literacy.