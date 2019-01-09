Community Events for Wednesday, January 9

“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum Today. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.

(419-434-4560)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW & American Legion Post. Cost $9, proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, 9am-3pm at Upper Room Church of God (W Bigelow Ave). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Free Throw Competition for kids age 9-14 on Saturday, 10am at Blanchard Valley School (E Sandusky St). Local winners will advance to regional competition. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

(419-422-7774 or 419-422-9775)

STEM Saturday on January 12 & January 19, 11am at the Children’s Museum of Findlay. Learn about trains and steam engine power with NW Ohio Railroad Preservation. Free with museum admission, for info: www.CMFindlay.com

(567-250-9616)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, January 15, Noon-6pm at the Continental American Legion. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, January 16, Noon-6pm at Parkview Christian Church (SR12E) and Thursday, January 17, 11-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, January 17, 1-6pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Volunteer Training for those interested in becoming tutors in the Read for LIFE Literacy Program will be held on Friday, January 18 at the Hancock Public Library. For info or to register: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, January 18, Noon-6pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 23. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.

(419-434-4560)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, January 24, Noon-6pm at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Columbus Grove. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Fire & Ice Gala to benefit Camp Fire Northwest Ohio on Saturday, January 26, 7am at the Hancock Hotel, downtown Findlay. For info and tickets: www.CampFireNWOhio.com

(No contact number)

The Literacy Coalition of Hancock County is sponsoring a short story contest for kids in grades K-5 through Thursday, January 31. Stories can be on any subject and must be no more than 350 words with or without illustrations. Entry forms and complete rules at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library or online at: www.HancockLiteracy.org

(419-422-8766)