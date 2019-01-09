Step Taken To Place Blanchard Valley Center Renewal Levy On May Ballot

1/9/19 – 5:03 A.M.

Hancock County voters could see a renewal levy for the Blanchard Valley Center this May. The Hancock County Commissioners voted Tuesday to have the county auditor’s office determine the amount of money a 2.5-mill, five-year levy will generate for operations at the BVC.

Voters last renewed the levy in 2014. At the time, the levy generated about $3 million per year for the organization. It provides around 25 percent of the center’s operating revenue.

Once the county auditor comes back with an amount, the commissioners will vote on a second resolution to put the levy on the ballot.

