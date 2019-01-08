Upcoming Dinner Will Show How Technology Can Help People With Developmental Disabilities

01/08/19 – 3:37 P.M.

There will be a dinner to showcase how technology can help people with developmental disabilities become more independent. Nicole Bowen of the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities said that technology can replace having someone stay at home to take care of a person with a developmental disability.

Bowen explained that the dinner will look at how technology can be used to set reminders and maintain safety. This allows for greater independence and freedom.

The dinner will be at the BVC Training Center from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. this Thursday. You can register by calling 419-425-8747.