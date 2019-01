01/08/19 – 3:16 P.M.

This winter has been a lot milder than previous years, and the ODOT District 1 salt usage proves it. Highway Management Administrator Rod Nuveman explained that the district hasn’t used nearly as much as they have in the past.

Nuveman said that they’ll save any salt that is left over.

Nuveman said that he expects this to save over $700,000 at this point. He added that there is still time for us to experience winter weather though.