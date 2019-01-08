Bluffton Residents Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

1/8/19 – 9:29 A.M.

Two Bluffton residents are in the Hancock County jail today after a chase on I-75 early this morning. The Findlay Police Department reports officers responded to the report of a theft in progress at the Walmart on Trenton Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

An officer located a car driven by one of the suspects, 22-year-old Kaleb Redman, a short time later on I-75 near the State Route 12 interchange. The officer tried to pull the car over, but Redman allegedly took off south on the interstate to Bluffton.

Officers arrested Redman and 39-year-old Michelle Snyder later in the morning in a home east of Bluffton. Redman faces charges of petty theft and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Snyder is facing charges of petty theft and falsification. She also had a warrant for her arrest through the Findlay Municipal Court.