Alcohol Suspected In Monday Crash Near McComb

1/8/19 – 8:58 A.M.

Alcohol may have been a factor in a one-car crash near McComb Monday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports 27-year-old Chelsea Deal of Findlay was driving south on Pleasant Township Road 123 north of County Road 203 around 9:15 p.m. when she drove off the road and into a ditch.

First responders from McComb PMP took Deal to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Deputies cited Deal for OVI, failure to control, and a seatbelt violation.