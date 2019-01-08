Findlay Resident Killed In Monday Night Crash

1/8/19 – 8:42 A.M.

A two-car crash killed a Findlay resident Monday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on State Route 12, just east of County Road 140, around 11:15 p.m.

21-year-old Yanna Kerkes of Findlay was driving east when she crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by 21-year-old Mackenzie Howard of Findlay. First responders pronounced Kerkes dead at the scene of the crash. The Liberty Township Fire Department extracted Howard from her car. Hanco EMS took her to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.