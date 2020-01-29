2 Ohio College Students Being Tested For Coronavirus

Two students at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio are being tested for possible exposure to the 2019-novel coronavirus.

Due to the testing, Miami canceled its scheduled men’s and women’s home basketball games Tuesday night to limit further risks to students, staff, and fans.

The Ohio Department of Health says the individuals, who live in off-campus housing, were showing signs of the flu on Monday and had recently traveled to China.

Officials say the students have been quarantined and their samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta for testing.