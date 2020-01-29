Bill Would Create Total Ban On Underage Drinking In Ohio

A state lawmaker from the Columbus area is introducing legislation to end underage drinking under adult supervision.

Details of the bill introduced by Senator Tina Maharath show it changing Ohio’s law to align more with neighboring states like Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia that ban all drinking by those under 21-years-old.

Under current Ohio law, anyone under 21 is allowed to consume alcohol as long as they are supervised by an adult parent or guardian.

The City of Dublin has already created a total ban on underage drinking after the 2013 death of a teenager who crashed after drinking at an adult-hosted party.