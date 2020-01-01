4 Injured In Crash On SR 12 Between Findlay And Fostoria

Four people were injured in a crash on an icy State Route 12 on New Year’s Eve.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7:35 Tuesday night on State Route 12 near County Road 109.

The sheriff’s office says Heather Reinhart, 20, of Findlay, was eastbound on SR 12 when she lost control on the icy road and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Reinhart and her passenger, Jerrett Elliott, 20, of Findlay, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS.

Two people in the other vehicle, the driver Ancelmo Rodriguez, 41, of Fostoria, and a passenger, Shelbe Smith, 41, of Fostoria, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Tiffin.

Everyone was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.