Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package At Marathon

A bomb squad was called in to investigate a suspicious package at Marathon Petroleum Corporation on New Year’s Eve.

The Findlay Police Department responded to Marathon a little before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a security officer reported that a man left a book bag in a caged area of a parking garage.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the bag and the man were suspicious so the Allen County Bomb Squad was requested to respond.

The bomb squad used a robot to open the bag and it was found to contain clothing.

Police say the owner of the book bag was found to be Nicholas Muntzing, 28, of Findlay.

Charges are pending in this case, according to police.