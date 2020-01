A Lake Erie community is still searching for a missing boy.

14-year-old Harley Dilly, of Port Clinton disappeared on Friday, December 20th.

He was last seen leaving for school.

Every day Port Clinton police post updates on Facebook.

In the latest update police said they have no reason to believe that Harley’s family is involved in his disappearance.

A $7,000 reward is available for information that leads to Harley’s whereabouts.