Woman Injured In Findlay Crash

A woman was injured when her car was rear-ended in Findlay.

The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened at around 8:30 Wednesday night at the stop light at Tiffin Avenue and Fostoria Avenue.

Police say Kimberly Paxton, 49, of Benton Ridge, was westbound on Tiffin Avenue and was stopped at the light at Tiffin and Fostoria when a car driven by Autumn Mendoza, 31, of Findlay, crashed into her from behind.

Mendoza’s car then went off the road and struck a traffic signal pole.

Paxton was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with neck and leg injuries.

Mendoza was cited for the crash.