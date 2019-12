The Hancock County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Kory Conley on two vehicular homicide charges Tuesday.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegel explained that 36-year-old Kory Conley is accused of hitting 55-year-old Kenny Bender on September 27.

Bender was hospitalized but passed away due to his injuries on October 4.

