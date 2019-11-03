Car Hits Parked Car, Slams Into Tree On Main Street In Findlay

Three people were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital after a crash on South Main Street in Findlay on Saturday night.

The Findlay Police Department says Thomas Von Stein, 25, of Fostoria, was driving north in the 1300 block of South Main at around 8:30 when he went off the right side of the road, struck a parked car, continued on and then hit a tree in front of a house.

Von Stein suffered a possible head injury, according to police.

He, a woman and a young child were taken to BVH for evaluation.

The parked car was unoccupied.

Both vehicles had to be towed due to the extent of the damage.

Von Stein was ticketed for failure to maintain control and driving under suspension.

WFIN News spoke with a woman on the scene who was walking her dog and was nearly hit by the car.

“All the sudden I heard a smash, and I turned and looked and saw a car coming. I just grabbed my dog and layed over the dog and the car whizzed right past me.”