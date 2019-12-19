Everyone Invited To Sing Christmas Carols At Dorney Plaza

The City of Findlay is inviting everyone to join together outside the municipal building Friday night to sing Christmas carols.

Details are in the following news release from the city.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn invites the community to gather around the Christmas Tree in Dorney Plaza on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 5:30pm for an evening full of Christmas music by the Donnell Middle School Band, Hancock County Childrens Choir, Movement Church band, and Findlay First Edition.

Donnell Middle School Band will welcome the crowd from 5:15pm-5:30pm, and music by Hancock County Childrens Choir, Movement Church Band, and Findlay First Edition begins at 5:30pm. The program will end with a Christmas Caroling community sing along led by Mayor Muryn.

This free community event includes free coffee and hot chocolate sponsored by We Serve, Coffee, and free cookies sponsored by Movement Church.

Carolers are encouraged to stay downtown and enjoy Kiwanis Santas House at St. Andrews Church from 6pm-8pm. This annual tradition includes a visit with Santa Claus and free wagon rides in Downtown Findlay.

A full list of holiday events can be found at www.VisitFindlay.com/events

All events will take place rain or shine.

For more information, call Kathy Launder at the Mayors office at 419-424-7137.