Ohio State’s 2020 Recruiting Class Ranked In Top 5

The national media is ranking Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class as the third-best in the country.

Following national signing day on Wednesday, the Buckeyes landed 24 total players, including three five-star recruits, 14 four-star recruits, and seven three-star prospects to finish behind Clemson and Alabama.

Ohio State also widened its recruiting gap in the Big Ten with Michigan and Penn State as the next highest-ranked schools with the Wolverine at number eleven and the Nittany Lions at number 14.