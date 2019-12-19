How Ohio’s U.S. Reps Voted In Impeachment Process

Ohio’s 16 U.S. representatives are in the history books for having voted for or against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

As expected, all 12 Ohio Republicans, including northwest Ohio’s Bob Latta and central Ohio’s Troy Balderson voted against, while the four Ohio Democrats including Joyce Beatty, voted in favor of the two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The impeachment process will now move to the U.S. Senate, where Ohio’s Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown will sit as jurors.

