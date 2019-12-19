Ohio Lawmakers Want Special Discount For Electric Truck Built In Ohio

Ohio lawmakers are proposing a special discount to get Ohioans to buy a new all-electric vehicle that will be produced in-state.

Details of a bipartisan effort to create a $500 incentive on buying personal electric vehicles and a $1,000 incentive on commercial EVs were revealed at the Lordstown auto factory.

Automotive start-up company Lordstown Motors recently took over the former GM plant and will begin building a new all-electric pickup truck called the Endurance in November 2020.

In addition to the discount off the price of an Endurance, the new incentives would also offer $1,500 for the purchase of a charging station.