Findlay City Council Hears Ordinance Creating Rules For Weeds And Junk Cars

04/18/18 – 5:14 A.M.

Findlay City council discussed weeds and junk cars during their Tuesday meeting. The Courier reports that they had the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city’s rules on the topic. The ordinance includes several conditions that would make a car a public nuisance like missing windshields, doors, or license plates, and the inability to move under its own power.

The new rules also make it so that the city service director can cut and destroy weeds over 6 inches tall. The rules in place now do not have a height restriction on weeds.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik said that these changes will make it easier to deal with nuisance complaints. Council voted against a motion to bypass council’s three-reading rule for the ordinance.