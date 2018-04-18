Wood County Crash Kills 1 and Injures 2 Others

04/18/18 – 4:42 A.M.

One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash in Wood County yesterday. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on State Route 199. 22-year-old Brianna Reed was heading south on State Route 199 when she hit a northbound vehicle.

The Sheriff’s office says that Reed was in stable condition as she was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Officers pronounced 27-year-old Shawn Brennan of Bowling Green dead at the scene. He was a passenger in Reed’s car. 42-year-old Sarah Hottenstein had to be extracted from her vehicle but was in stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation.