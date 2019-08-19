Findlay Doing Well Financially, Prepping For Future Budgets

(WFIN) – The City of Findlay is doing well in income tax collection compared to last year.

City Auditor Jim Staschiak said that the city is blessed.

Staschiak added that this is beneficial to the city because it allows for the budget to go through as planned.

Staschiak explained that they are already planning the budget for next year.

Officials are also looking into 2021 because Findlay plans two years ahead, but only approves the upcoming year.

Staschiak said that looking forward buys the city time to react if things don’t happen the way they are expected.